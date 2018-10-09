Women's entry in Sabarimala Temple: Devotees organise Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra against SC verdict

Thiruvananthapuram: Devotees of Lord Ayyappa organised Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra to Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday. The protest rally was organised against the Supreme Court verdict over women's entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Dipak Misra, former Chief Justice of India, on September 28, lifted a century-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine.

The apex court allowed the entry of women (in the age group of 10-50) in the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, stating that the ban violated not only their fundamental rights, but also their constitutional guarantees.

The SC even turned down an urgent plea seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict of allowing women to enter the temple, on Tuesday.

The National Ayyappa Devotee Association filed a review petition on Monday in the apex court challenging its earlier verdict which allowed the entry of women of all ages inside the Sabarimala temple. The association's president Shylaja Vijayan filed the plea, claiming that the apex court verdict has shocked millions of devotees of Lord Ayyappa and sought reconsideration of the verdict on Sabarimala temple entry.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state government is all set to implement the SC verdict on the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple.

The government will implement the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. Filing a review petition is against the stand: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/DcMJnSL2Qp — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018

Last week, several supporters of various Hindu outfits organised protests in order to challenge the SC's judgment.