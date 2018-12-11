Women's Reservation Bill will be discussed in Winter Session: LS Speaker

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said a number of key issues, including reservation for women, have been lined up for discussion during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Speaking to media here, Mahajan said: "All the discussions held in the Parliament since Constituent Assembly have been digitised and are now available to everyone. We'll take up many issues like Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament Session that begins tomorrow."

The session, which will have 20 sittings spread over a period of 29 days, is expected to be used by the Opposition parties for raising several issues like Rafale deal and alleged government interference in the functioning of institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, Mahajan, while responding to the Assembly poll results in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, opined that the cycle of a government being elected to power and being voted out is part of a democratic system. "I believe that India's democracy is strong, and these things (an incumbent government being voted out) should happen in a democracy. Both incumbent and opposition parties should be strong. So, one possibility is that the opposition in Madhya Pradesh will be a strong incumbent, and the incumbent will be a strong opposition. This cycle should continue in a democracy," she noted. Mahajan further deflected on results indicating the people's frustrations with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. "Why are you asking me these questions? As a speaker, I am supposed to give equal attention to both the ruling party and the opposition. I just hope that whoever forms the new government continues the public welfare and development work that has been happening in the state," the Speaker said. The BJP on Tuesday lost power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and appeared to fall short of the majority in Madhya Pradesh, in a major blow to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and providing a significant boost to the Opposition camp. In Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) managed to retain power in the state, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) managed to secure a thumping victory in Mizoram. (ANI)