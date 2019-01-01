Women's wall attacked in Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala): The Women's Wall was attacked, allegedly by some BJP-RSS workers, at Chettukund in Kasaragod district Tuesday as they lined up at the National Highway here to form the human chain.

The workers hurled stones at the women and policemen, injuring three personnel, police said.

Police fired in the air and burst teargas shells to disperse the workers.

The incident occurred just as the human wall initiative was coming to a close Tuesday evening.

Media personnel of two television channels were also attacked by the activists, who reportedly forced them to delete the visuals of the incident.

Adbul Kareem, District Police chief in charge, told PTI that the BJP-RSS workers first set fire to some dried grass and shrubs near the National Highway where the women were standing. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones at the women and police, he said. Chettukund is a BJP stronghold. In another incident, some pro-wall activists damaged the window panes of a private bus at Palakkad when it refused to ferry women to participate in the event. The 620-km-long human 'wall' was formed from the northern end of Kasaragod to the southern tip here as part of a state-sponsored initiative to uphold gender equality.