Won't allow film Padmavati's release in Gujarat, says CM

, November 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Wednesday that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama, 'Padmavati', will not be released in the state.

Rupani took to Twitter saying, "Government of Gujarat will not allow 'Padmavati' - a movie hurting sentiments of Rajputs - to get released in the State. We can't allow our history to be distorted. We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated". (sic)

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said they would take a decision the same only after the film has obtained an approval from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Any decision on permitting screening of film 'Padmavati' in the state will be taken only after CBFC gives a go-ahead. However, nobody would be allowed to hurt sentiments of people belonging to a particular community," Khattar told media. Meanwhile, a Lok Sabha committee has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to submit a report on the film, which features actor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, by November 30. (ANI)