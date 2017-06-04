Won't allow RSS ideology to invade India: Rahul Gandhi

[India], June 04, (ANI): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while reiterating that the Opposition stands united and would fight together against their 'one idea' policy.

"These RSS and BJP ideas need to be crushed. That is why we came to Tamil Nadu because we wanted to tell the people of Tamil Nadu and India that India is not one idea. The one idea of RSS is never ever going to crush thousands of different ideas in India. The opposition stands united and it will fight together and defeat the BJP and RSS," Rahul said at press conference here.

Further taking a dig at the saffron party and right wing organization, Rahul said the BJP believes that the only people who should be in power in India are people who believe in RSS. Stating that cultural imperialism of the BJP is not acceptable to the people of India, Rahul said, "The central idea we are fighting is the idea of RSS. We are not going to allow one single idea of RSS to invade this country. We are going to fight the RSS together." Reiterating the same, the Congress vice-president yesterday said the BJP and RSS won't be allowed to impose only one idea in the country. He was speaking at the 94th birthday celebrations of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi here. "The BJP and RSS believe there is only one idea and one culture that should run India, but we completely disagree with them. We'll never allow silencing of more than billion Indian voices," said Gandhi. Gandhi also said that "we value the Tamil language because we understand that Tamil language, Tamil culture, Tamil thinking makes India stronger". (ANI)