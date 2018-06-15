Won't be cowed down: Rising Kashmir's tribute to Shujaat Bukhari

[India], June 15 (ANI): A day after senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, newspaper Rising Kashmir paid a heartfelt tribute to its late editor-in-chief with his full-size black-and-white photograph on its front page.

The English newspaper hit the stands on Friday with a clear message that it "would not be cowed down by the cowards," who killed Bukhari and his two personal security officers near Press Colony in Srinagar.

Beneath his photograph in the newspaper, a message read: "You left all too sudden but you will always be our leading light with your professional conviction and exemplary courage. We won't be cowed down by the cowards who snatched you from us. We will uphold your principle of telling the truth howsoever unpleasant it may be...Rest in peace!"

The noted journalist was going to break his Ramzan fast with Iftar (evening meal) when the incident occurred. On Friday morning, hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered outside Bukhari's residence to bid a tearful farewell to him. Besides his family and friends, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Public Works Minister Naeem Akhtar and senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz were also present at Bukhari's funeral. Bukhari's mortal remains were first taken to his ancestral home in Baramulla from Srinagar. The coffin was taken through the streets of Baramulla before his burial. Hours before he was gunned down in cold blood, Bukhari defended his reporting in a Tweet. "In #Kashmir we have done Journalism with pride and will continue to highlight what happens on ground," Bukhari wrote on the micro-blogging site to his over 50,000 followers. In the past, he survived three assassination attempts and had been under police protection since 2000. While the Jammu and Kashmir Police is investigating the matter and has released two images of the three men suspected to have killed Bukhari, the incident has been widely condemned by politicians. The state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while denouncing the "mindless" killing recalled her meeting with the renowned journalist a few days ago. "This is really shocking. He came to meet me a few days back. This is upsetting," the Chief Minister told media. She also met the family of Bukhari and expressed her condolences to the kin of the deceased. Echoing the similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and termed the incidence as an "act of cowardice". "Killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked and pained. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family," Singh tweeted. Congress President Rahul Gandhi too expressed grief over Bukhari's death and tweeted: "I am anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed." While talking to ANI, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore said: "This is a shameful act. Media is free in India. The state government and the central government are committed for the freedom of the press in the country and the state." Besides Rising Kashmir, Bukhari had earlier worked with The Hindu newspaper and was its Bureau Chief in Srinagar for several years. He was also instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and was the president of Adbee Markaz Kamraz, the biggest and oldest cultural and literary organisation of the Valley. (ANI)