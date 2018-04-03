Won't call off protest until CMB is formed: Panneerselvam

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday refused to call off protest until the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) is formed.

"Till the time the Cauvery Management Board is not formed, our protest will not end. We will continue to protest till we get justice," Panneerselvam said.

Earlier in the day, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) began their hunger strike across Tamil Nadu to urge the Central government to form the CMB.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam lead the strike against the Centre. The main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK), has also called for a strike on April 5. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery issue. On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In the ruling, the top court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet.