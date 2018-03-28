Won't compromise with state's interest: Andhra CM

[India], Mar 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party will not make any compromise with state's interest.

"No compromise on state interests, there would be no stepping back on protecting people's rights," Naidu said.

While addressing his party MPs via teleconference today, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president also said that he is willing to bear any insult for the sake of people and the state.

"I am willing to bear any insult for the sake of people and the state," he said.

Naidu also cried foul over Centre "counter-attacking" them instead of giving justice. "Even though MPs displayed their strength by showing blue coloured number signs for admitting No-Confidence motion, it is very undemocratic to adjourn the House like this. I am asking for the justice. Instead of doing that, the centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party are counter-attacking us," Naidu said. The TDP president also demanded that the Centre must fulfil 19 aspects in AP Reorganisation Act and assurances made in Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status. "It is a fight concerning 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh," the chief minister said. "It is linked to sentiments of AP people. I have faced several crisis in my life and overcame them efficiently. It was Telugu Desam Party which got Sarkaria Commission's recommendations implemented. TDP redefined centre-state relations," he added. (ANI)