Won't let their sacrifice go in vain: 74th Battalion Commandant on Sukma martyrs

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): Commemorating the first death anniversary of the 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, who lost their lives in a Naxal attack in Sukma's Burkapal, the Commandant CRPF, 74th Battalion, Parveen Kumar, pledged to not let their sacrifice go in vain.

"On first death anniversary of 25 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Sukma's Burkapal last year we have determined that we will not allow their sacrifice to go in vain," said Kumar.

On April 24th, 2017, in what turned out to be one of the deadliest attacks on security forces, nearly 300 Naxals ambushed a CRPF patrol belonging to the 74th battalion, claiming 25 lives and injuring a further 6. (ANI)