Won't step back from sacrificing everything to safeguard country's values: Sonia Gandhi

[India], May 27 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi thanked people of Rae Bareli for re-electing her as the Member of Parliament and said she won't step back from sacrificing anything to safeguard the basic values of the country.

Sonia Gandhi, who defeated BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.5 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, also thanked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which did not field any candidate against her from the respective constituency.

"I know that the coming days are going to be very tough, but I believe that with your support and trust, the Congress party will be able to overcome all challenges," Sonia Gandhi said in a letter. "I promise you that to safeguard the basic values of the country I will not step back from sacrificing whatever I have by upholding the traditions of the ancestors of the Congress party," she added. She went on to add, "Besides each and every Congress worker, I am also thankful to the supporters from SP, BSP and Swabhiman Dal for the hard work they had put in for my win." (ANI)