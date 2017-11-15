Won't support anyone who distorts history for publicity: BJP MLA

[India], November 15 (ANI): In the wake of the controversy around the movie 'Padmavati', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam, who heads Film Studio Setting and Allied Majdoor Union, said on Wednesday that their union would not support anyone, who distorts history for publicity.

Kadam added they would demand a ban, if need be.

Speaking to ANI, Kadam said, "We will take decision this afternoon. Our union will not support a person who distorts history for the publicity of his film and will demand a ban if needed. If director (Sanjay Leela) Bhansali does not agree (to cut some scenes), our union will not let him shoot any film in the future."

Earlier in the day, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to not issue a censor certificate to 'Padmavati' until the filmmakers delete "objectionable" scenes from the film. "During the ancient times, women born in noble Hindu families never used to dance before the society; on the contrary, they used to fight with swords and make the enemy dance in the battle fields. Despite such a glorious history, Bhansali has shown queen Padmavati dancing," the organisation said. Turning down Bhansali's clarification on a scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, it asked the director to show the film in the presence of the representatives of the Hindu organisations. On Tuesday, the Indian Film and TV Directors Association (IFTDA) held a press conference to extend support to the film and Bhansali. The period drama, slated to hit the theatres on December 1, stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. (ANI)