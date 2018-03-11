Won't talk politics on my spiritual tour: Rajinikanth

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who is on an annual spiritual pilgrimage to the Himalayas, on Sunday said he will not talk about politics on his pilgrimage.

Talking to media in Shivkhori at Jammu and Kashmir's Raesi, Rajinikanth said, "I am a spiritual person. From here I will go to Rishikesh. When I will enter the politics, I will answer all the political questions."

Yesterday, Rajinikanth was spotted at 'Mahavtar Baba Ashram' meditation centre in a remote village of Kandabari.

The actor, who is on a "private visit" to the state, had earlier announced that he would launch a political party that would contest all 234 constituencies in the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections, due in 2021. (ANI)