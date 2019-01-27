  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Wood smugglers attack forest team, 2 security personnel dead

Wood smugglers attack forest team, 2 security personnel dead

Last Updated: Sun, Jan 27, 2019 16:02 hrs

 Champaran (Bihar) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Two security personnel on Sunday were killed in a reported attack on a forest department team by alleged wood smugglers in West Champaran forest area.

Bagaha Superintendent of Police, Arvind has confirmed the attack in the Gobarahiya forest area.

"Wwood smugglers attacked the team of forest department when they arrived to seize the wood, which smugglers were planning to smuggle, the police official said.

The district police are investigating the case. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features