Wood smugglers attack forest team, 2 security personnel dead

Champaran (Bihar) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Two security personnel on Sunday were killed in a reported attack on a forest department team by alleged wood smugglers in West Champaran forest area.

Bagaha Superintendent of Police, Arvind has confirmed the attack in the Gobarahiya forest area.

"Wwood smugglers attacked the team of forest department when they arrived to seize the wood, which smugglers were planning to smuggle, the police official said.

The district police are investigating the case. (ANI)