Work on Bundelkhand Expressway to start from next year: Adityanath

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): The construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway will start from next year, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Addressing an election rally here, Adityanath said, "We will connect Bundelkhand with Expressway from Agra to Jhansi, Jhansi to Chitrakoot and Chitrakoot to Allahabad. The survey has been started. Once the survey report is ready, we will make a detailed project report and from next year, the work will be started."

Last month, Adityanath had announced a six-lane Bundelkhand Expressway between Delhi and Jhansi and its linking to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Adityanath also said that when he became the chief minister, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised him to take special care of Bundelkhand. "After becoming the chief minister, first I had come to Jhansi. The farmers don't have water for farming and people don't have pure drinking water. Our government has come here with a solution to these problems," Adityanath said. He added that many projects were delayed in this region. "Around eight projects were left incomplete because of Rs 120 crore. I immediately sanctioned the funds and directed the officials to complete within a time-bound period. We have to stop migration from Bundelkhand by providing jobs to the youth," the chief minister added. Talking about the local body elections in the state, Adityanath said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to take out local body areas out of hell-like conditions and blamed the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress for depriving the local body areas of basic amenities. "The BSP and the SP for 15 years and the Congress for 10 years made the life of 4.5 crore people living in the state's local body areas like hell. But, the BJP is fighting these elections with an aim of service," Adityanath said. He said the local body areas should have basic amenities, better roads, street lights, sanitations, and door to door garbage collection facility. Uttar Pradesh's 652 urban local bodies are going for elections. The first phase was held on Wednesday. Polling for the second phase is on November 24 and third phase on November 29. (ANI)