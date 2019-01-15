Work on in full swing for new ghats and crematoriums on banks of River Ganga

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): In a bid to ensure comfort of devotees, the National Mission for Clean Ganga is enhancing the facilities at the river bank by renovating and constructing ghats, crematoriums and developing the river fronts to actualise the dream of 'Nirmal' (cleaner) and 'Aviral' (free flowing) of River Ganga.

The government plans to complete 151 ghats and 54 crematoriums projects by March 2019.

Ganga is considered as the most sacred river by Hindus, and is worshipped as Goddess Ganga Maa or Mother Ganges. The banks of the river also attract a large number of devout Hindus to offer their prayers, or to drink the water and bathe in the river to cleanse themselves from sins and also purify their bodies.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga said, "The kind of amenities you provide to the pilgrims or even local people, the kind of sanitation which will be available, plus the kind of lifestyle you can give at the ghats is very important. So what we have done in some of the places is that, we have developed river front and connected few Ghats. Some of the important cities like Patna in Bihar, there is a river front-six kilometres long riverfront has been developed. At other places, we have about 115 ghat projects at this point of time and more than 50 crematoriums. Again crematorium need to be modernised, better facilities have to be created."

He added that new ghats in cities like Kanpur, Prayagraj, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Haridwar and Patna will be well-equipped with facilities like bio-toilets, changing rooms and wider bathing space for the devotees. Some old ghats at prominent places are being upgraded and renovated to facilitate large gatherings during the occasions and festival season.

Besides these ghats, the National Mission for Clean Ganga is developing river fronts to facilitate locals and tourists to relax and get a nicer view of the river.

Special emphasis has been given to ensure that these ghats are clean and local municipal authorities have been engaged for the same.

Mishra added, "We have also brought into focus some of the major iconic Ghats like Varanasi, Haridwar. Mathura Vrindavan, Kanpur, Bithoor and Allahabad. We have taken up the process of regular cleaning of these ghats. So some agencies are there to clean up them. Along with this we have also encouraged local people to join as volunteers and clean these Ghats because unless there is some sense of sensitivity and awareness that these are our Ghats, then it is very difficult for the government to keep these ghats clean."

Highlight a Hindu ritual, Pitroloka, and said Hindus believe that upon death the waters of River Ganges need to reach the world of the ancestors, as a result, they bring the dead bodies of their families or relatives to banks of Ganga for cremation and later the ashes are immersed in the river.

The National Mission of Clean Ganga is now constructing over 50 new crematoriums at popular Ghats, where the rituals can be performed. Such initiatives will help the people to follow their rituals and the river will also remain clean. (ANI)