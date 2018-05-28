Work round the clock to address public grievances: Sushma Swaraj

[India], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that she has always addressed the grievances of people on Twitter and added, "I don't sleep and neither let our ambassadors sleep."

Swaraj made the statement while addressing a press conference on the occasion of the completion of four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government here.

Swaraj is one of the ministers who is active on the micro-blogging site and enjoys a huge number of followers. Owing to her personal engagement with people on Twitter, she is well-known for her prompt and immediate actions.

Be it visa-related matter or the issue of stranded Indians in the foreign land, Swaraj often addresses the grievances of people via Twitter. In June last year, a Twitterer from Pakistan had shared his grievances saying that he sold half of his assets for his father's liver transplant from India and were being denied a medical visa. "I sold half of my assets 4 my father's liver transplant from india and now no medical visa for us. why common man suffers @SushmaSwaraj", the man from Pakistan tweeted. To this, Swaraj replied, ""My sympathies are with you. We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case." In another swift response to a tweet regarding a report that a woman from Jalandhar was allegedly "sold and tortured" in Saudi Arabia, the husband to the woman had requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to rescue her in May last year. Swaraj immediately tweeted, "Thanks for bringing this to my notice. Sukhwant Kaur is returning home on 31 May 2017 at 0415 hrs by Flt G9406." Currently, 11.7 million people follow Swaraj on the micro-blogging site. Earlier on February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while extending birthday greetings to Swaraj, termed the latter as an "outstanding leader" for her proactive and compassionate nature. (ANI)