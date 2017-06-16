Work will be done as per people's sentiment in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath

Patna: Without mentioning construction of a Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said work would be done in Ayodhya "as per the people's sentiment".





Adityanath made this assertion while addressing a rally in Bihar's Darbhanga district to mark three years of the BJP-led NDA regime at the Centre.





In his first visit to Bihar after becoming Chief Minister, Adityaanath, known as a fire-brand Hinduvta leader, said: "Ayodhya mein logo ke bhavna ke mutabik hi kam hoga."



He said Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been enjoying close and cordial relationship since the days of Ram and Sita.

"We have decided to construct a Ram-Janki road to connect Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Sitamarhi in Bihar to reduce the distance," he added.

Adityanath also claimed that Muslims are most happy and safe in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

"Only the BJP can guarantee them protection," he said.

He said half the population in the country are women and they should get justice whether it is with regard to triple talaq or any thing else.

He lauded the three years rule of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

"A transformation is visible in the entire country. Modi has done splendid work in the last three years in tune with his mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.

Adityanath challenged his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar to close down all illegal slaughterhouses in the state.

"We closed down all illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh within 24 hours. Will Nitish Kumar do it in Bihar?" he asked.

Adityanath also alleged that the youth in Bihar are upset and depressed.

"Why have people from Bihar, particularly the youth, been migrating outside the state in search of livelihood?" he asked while taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar.