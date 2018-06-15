Working on modalities of farm loan waiver: Kumaraswamy

[India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said his government is working on the modalities of farm loan waivers.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said the government is looking to develop a scientifically-procured process so that farmers can reap the maximum benefit from the loan waiver.

"Dear farmers, Let there be no confusion on farm loan waiver. I am fully committed to the loan waiver. I want to ensure it is done scientifically benefitting maximum farmers. I am working on the modalities and will announce it shortly," he tweeted.

Days after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy met representatives of farmers groups in Bengaluru and discussed the problems faced by them. During the meeting, he promised to honour his commitment towards the farming community on farm loans within 15 days of coming to power. Waiving farmers' loan was one of the main focuses of Kumaraswamy's campaign during the recently-concluded state assembly elections. (ANI)