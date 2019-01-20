Working to find opportunities for youths, says Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that his government was working to find new opportunities for the youths in the state for their gainful engagements.

"Our government is working to find new opportunities for the youths for their gainful engagements. Rahul Gandhi has also asked us to reduce the gap between the people and the people. Ours is the people's government. We are making our policy after having a discussion with them," said Pilot.

He said that the people have found faith in the Congress party after seeing their work and added that the party was fully prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"All our preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are over. The Congress will win all 25 seats in Rajasthan. I am sure that all the opposition parties will come together. In 2019, a Congress-led government will be formed at the Centre," added Pilot. Pilot, while attacking the BJP, said: "Instead of blaming others, the BJP government should release a white paper on its 5 years' achievements at the Centre." Pilot also expressed happiness that his government is being liked by the people of Rajasthan and also assured that all the promises made by them would be fulfilled soon.(ANI)