Working towards system to issue chip-based e-passports: PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the government is working towards setting up a system "to issue chip-based e-passports."

Addressing a gathering at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas here, he said, "Our Embassies and Consulates across the world are being connected with Passport Sewa Project. It will prepare a centralised system for passport related services for all. Now taking a step forward, work is on to issue chip-based e-passports."

Furthermore, he hailed the efforts made by Indian communities in other countries and added that Indians residing abroad have essayed the role of leaders in almost every area of society. Countries like Portugal, Trinidad-Tobago, and Ireland also have competent people whose roots are in India. The world today is taking into consideration various suggestions given by India on an international level.

"In past four-and-a-half years, with people's cooperation, India has taken a major step towards achieving its position in the world. Earlier people used to say that India cannot change. But, we have changed this thinking. We have shown change. The world today is paying heed to our suggestions and acting on them. This is the reason why we bagged the environment award and Seoul prize," Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)