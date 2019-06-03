Workshop for skill development in stage management

[India], June 2 (ANI): In an attempt to equip the prospective candidates with necessary skills of managing stage, Haryana's Art and Cultural Affairs Department will organise a workshop from June 11 to 13 at Multi Art Cultural Centre of Kurukshetra

About 200 participants from the state will be imparted training and knowledge of conducting the stage in three languages, that is, Hindi, Haryana, and English, a spokesman of the Department of Arts and Cultural Affairs said.

The details of this workshop were chalked out in a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs, Dheera Khandelwal. Director of the Department, Maheshwar Sharma was also present in the meeting.

The spokesperson said the participants who have applied for participation in the workshop will be imparted necessary skills and taught technical details required for becoming a stage announcer by reputed professionals. "A list of those participants who will perform excellently will be prepared and they will be given the task of the announcers during various government programmes organised in different districts of the state," he added The spokesperson further informed that as a specialist, the famous broadcaster, commentator and anchor of Akashvani Jainendra Singh, famous stage comparer Ram Niwas, TV anchor Sonal Dahiya and Dr Jitender Ram Parkash will share tips with the participants. (ANI)