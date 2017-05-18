Workshop on business reform action plan held in Agartala

To create awareness and a positive environment, a workshop 'Business Reform Action Plan specifically in the North-East States' was held at Agartala.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce and Industry jointly with the World Bank Group organised the workshop at the Pragna Bhavan.

Various issues related to ease of business and investment, including single window system, successful implementation of reforms, commercial dispute resolution enablers and paper less courts, were discussed.

Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2017 for implementation by the states and the union territories was also released during the workshop. The BRAP includes 405 recommendations for reforms on regulatory processes, policies, practices and procedures spread across 12 reform areas and include two new sectors - healthcare and hospitality. The objective of the action plan is targeted at increasing transparency and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of various government regulatory functions and services for business in India. During the workshop, representatives from government of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand made presentation on successful implementation of reforms.(ANI)