Workshop on climate change held in Kohima

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): A three-day workshop on climate change in the Himalayas was held in Nagaland's capital Kohima.

The workshop for the media fraternity sets up a common platform for stakeholders, scientists, experts and Nagaland-based journalists for a cause.

Jointly curated by the Indian Himalayas Climate Adaptation Programme of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Delhi- based Centre for Media Studies and Nagaland State Climate Change Cell, the programme aimed to encourage an accurate reporting of climate change science and adaptation measures in the Indian Himalayas.

Addressing the gathering, Annu Anand, Head of Advocacy, New Delhi said, "There are different kinds of the impact of climate change especially on agriculture and livelihood which we discussed. So, our main objective is with this issue, if the civil societies, media persons and the experts come together and bring about some change to reach to the concerned person."

The workshop highlighted the implications of climate change to mankind and urged the media fraternity to disseminate accurate information on adaptation of scientific methods and research on global warming and its impacts.

It also disclosed the critical role of media in sensitizing and creating awareness to locals, who are most vulnerable, in tackling the climate change.

With a special focus in the northeast region, the participants also discussed on the rising temperatures over the last few decades, drying up streams and rivers which have been directly affected the environment and its livestock.

In order to understand and study the ground reality, participants at the workshop, including the stakeholders and scientists also made a site visit to various coffee plantations in the region and discussed various strategies to minimize the outcome.

Indian Forest Services Officer Supongnukshi who is the Chief Conservator of Forest and Nodal Officer for Climate Change, Nagaland informed the delegates, "The state government with the direction of the Centre Government has formalized our strategies and action plan for combating the climate changes."

Similar workshops were also conducted earlier in Almora (Uttarakhand), Imphal, Gangtok, Shillong and Aizwal with an objective to improve qualitative reporting on climate change in the media.

Northeast region is richly blessed with its fertile soil and is a hub of organic farming. As the region thrives on the agriculture-based economy, especially the Jhum cultivation which has a severe effect on the environment, many civil societies are working together to introduce a sustainable livelihood.(ANI)