World dignitaries converge at ISA summit

[India], Mar 10 (ANI): Dignitaries across the world made their way to the national capital to attend the International Solar Association (ISA) summit that begins on Sunday.

On Friday, the President of Guyana, Brigadier David Arthur Granger and the Vice President of Suriname, Michael Ashwin Satyandre Adhin arrived in Delhi.

On Saturday, many leaders from Africa arrived here to participate in the one-day summit.

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena also arrived earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will co-chair the ISA summit on Sunday. 25 countries are scheduled to participate in the event. The ISA, an alliance of more than 121 countries, was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in January 2016. The primary objective of the alliance is to work for efficient exploitation of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The French President is on a four-day visit to India. (ANI)