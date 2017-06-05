World Environment Day: Children participate in painting competition in Mumbai

[India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion the World Environment Day, P.D Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai organised a wall painting competition for children with an aim to remind citizens of the growing need to sustain and protect the environment.

The hospital staff gathered outside the hospital holding life-size placards with messages displaying the importance of connecting with the environment.

C.E.O of the hospital Gautam Khanna said, "World Environment day is very important, and as you know that environment is very useful for the safe earth, we are undertaking a painting competition for children, and through them, their families would understand, and hopefully, it would permeate the community."

"We are giving a tulsi plant to all the motorists on the signal so that they plant it in their homes," added Khanna. Shaloni Chavan, a participant of the competition, expressed her concern for the environment. Shaloni said, "By our paintings we are trying to awaken people about the importance of conservation. By destroying the nature, we are destroying our future, because we are dependent on it for everything. Therefore, we should try to conserve it." Through her message, she urged the public to save water, plant trees and do in-ground composting. Aanchal Choudhary, another participant of the wall painting competition, painted the picture of 'nature' being destroyed. Aanchal said, "We are painting on the wall to celebrate environment day and protect it. The people around the hospital will see it and realize the amount of seriousness we have towards saving the environment. In our painting, we have drawn the whole 'nature'. We have shown how trees and dams are being destroyed". Every year, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day with a new theme. This year the theme is 'Connecting People to Nature'. This theme implores us to go outdoors and appreciate nature's beauty and importance, and take forward the call to protect the planet Earth. Last year's theme, 'Zero Tolerance for the Illegal Wildlife trade' encouraged a fight against wildlife crime. (ANI)