World has seen India's 'power': PM in veiled reference to air strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a veiled reference to the air strike carried out on terror camps in Pakistan, saying the world has seen the “power” of India and asserted that the country was in “safe hands”.

Addressing a rally here, he avoided any direct mention of the Indian action but underlined the importance of voting for a “strong” government rather than a “majbhoor” (desperate) government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Aaj aapka mizaz kuch aur lag raha hai. Aapka yeh josh mai bali baanti samajh raha hun (Today, your mood looks different. I can very well understand your josh),” the Prime Minister said, obviously referring to the military action.

“Today, the world is watching India’s power... You are seeing it definitely,” Modi said. "Today, from the land of Churu, I want to the assure the countrymen that the country is in safe hands," he said. He recited a couplet, first narrated in 2014, by which he asserted that he will never let the country’s prestige be lowered. “Mera vachan hai bharat ma ko, tera sheesh jukne nahi dunga (It is my vow to the motherland, I will not let your head hang in shame),” he said. “Nothing is bigger than the country,” Modi said. India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said earlier. The terror camp in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said, making a statement before the media, hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 were carried out. (ANI)