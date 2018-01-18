World, Israel, I love Bollywood: Netanyahu

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday praised Bollywood saying that the world, including Israel, loves Bollywood.

"The world loves bollywood, Israel loves bollywood, I love bollywood," Netanyahu said at 'Shalom Bollywood' event in Mumbai.

Emphasing that 'Israel wants Bollywood', the Prime Minister explained various reasons to make Bollywood films in his country.

"If you come and you need more, we will put in more. In Israel you will see great ideas and great technology," he said.

Netanyahu also praised megastar Amitabh Bachchan and said the actor has more followers than him on Twitter. Earlier, Amitabh extended a warm welcome to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu at the event. While addressing the audience at the event, the 'PINK' said, "The Indian film industry is more than a hundred years old and is flourishing and doing extremely well. India produces more than a 1500 films every year, which is four times what Hollywood produces and twice as much as comes out of China." Big-B and other Bollywood personalities - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai, Imtiaz Ali, Ronnie Screwvala, Sara Ali Khan - who also graced the event, also clicked a selfie with Netanyahu and his wife. India and Israel on Monday had signed a MoU on filmmaking. With this, both sides envisage establishing a framework for encouraging all audiovisual media output, especially the co-production of films for the benefit of the film industries of both the countries. (ANI)