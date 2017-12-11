World Record Long Live Painting to be held in Delhi today

[India], December 11 (ANI): World Record Long Live Painting will be organised today at the Central Park in Connaught Place in the heart of Delhi.

The painting will start at 1.30 pm under the banner of 'Harmony Through Watercolor'.

Around 75 painters, including World Master Artists, will be participating in 75m long watercolor painting as well. Their achievements would be certified by Face International Book of Records.

More than 450 artists from 50 countries will be exhibiting in the painting event from December 9 to December 14.

The chief guest of the painting event is Naresh Kumar, IAS and Chairman of NDMC and the Guest of Honour will be Atanur Dagan from Turkey. The themes are - Smart City Delhi and Clean Delhi, Green Delhi. The event witnesses a huge footfall from art buyers, art students, painting artists and water colour lovers. International Watercolor Society of India in association with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Metropolis will be organising the event under the aegis of second International Watercolor Society of India Biennale 2017. (ANI)