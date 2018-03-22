World Water Day: Top ten tips to save water

Time to introspect. Are we doing all we can to conserve water -- the most precious resource on the blue planet? This World Water Day, we bring you simple tips that you might not have thought of earlier.

1. Spritz it

Keep a spray bottle in the bathroom. Instead of running the faucet, spray water on your toothbrush before applying paste. Think of how much water can be saved with just a few spritzes!

2. Leaky toilet

Did you know that a leaky toilet can wash more than 700 litres of water down the drain? Literally. To check whether you have one, pour a drop of food colour into the flush tank. Alternatively, you can mix a pinch or two of food colour powder with a few drops of water and pour the coloured mixture into the flush tank. If the coloured water shows up in the toilet bowl within a few minutes (and you haven't flushed, of course), it's time to call the plumber.

3. Restaurant refills Politely decline when the steward comes to refill your glass of water at the restaurant. The rule is simple. Don't get a refill if you don't plan to drink it. 4. Basin blues Wash fruits and vegetables in a basin instead of running the tap. Transfer the clean fruits/vegetables on a towel or into a basket. Use the water in the basin -- to water your plants. 5. Short showers Cut down on shower time. A shower can use anywhere between 6 to 45 litres of water per minute. 6. Car wash Use a bucket of soapy water to clean the car and use the hose only for rinsing. This seemingly small step can save hundreds of litres when washing a car. 7. Rain, rain, pour again The best way to save water during the rainy season is by harvesting rainwater. Install a rain barrel. Rooftop rainwater can also be used to replenish wells and borewells. The water is channelised through pipes to which a filter is attached at the end; the pipes are directed to dug wells or recharge pits for borewells. Alternatively, roofwater rain can also be harvested by rain saucers and rain reservoirs. 8. Clean sweep Sweep the steps, garden paths and verandahs instead of hosing off the dirt. This way, you can save tens of litres of water. 9. Switch it off When you save electricity, you also save water since power plants need a lot of water to produce electricity! 10. Family time Spread the word in your family. Teach your kids about this precious resource. Every drop counts. Use an incentive programme to keep water consumption in check. In addition to these tips, you should do regular checks at home (and office) for leaky pumps and faucets; fix leaks (in case of office, report them to maintenance personnel) and replace washers on faucets. Use the water from dehumidifiers to water your plants. Refrain from using water to defrost foods. Water plants earlier in the day to avoid water loss during evaporation. Don’t run the washing machine until you have a full load of laundry; alternatively, match the water level to the load of laundry in order to limit water consumption. Do not take water supply for granted. As with all else, a little goes a long way. Do your bit!