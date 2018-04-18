World's second largest banyan tree on saline drip

[India], Apr 18 (ANI): World's second largest Banyan tree in Pillalamarri of Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, which was damaged due to major termite infestation, is on saline drip.

The 700-year-old tree is spread in three acres and is one of the major tourist attractions.

On the intstruction of district collector of Mahbubnagar, Ronald Rose, who inspected and asked forest officials to take care of the tree, the latter started the treatment by putting saline drip of diluted chemical Chloropyrifos (Pesticide) in every few meters of it.

"Today inspected #Pillalamarri along with @FROMBNR & #FSOPillalamarri and given suitable instructions on further Treatment and improvement of the Historical Banyan Tree. We are giving treatment for Root development and Strengthening the Stem Cells of the Tree" tweeted Chukka Gangareddy, District Forest Officer. The saline drip is said to kill the termites that caused damage to the centuries old tree and will help to rejuvenate. (ANI)