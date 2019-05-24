Worried that ideology of Gandhi's assassin has won: Digvijay Singh

[India], May 24 (ANI): Smarting under the huge defeat at the hands of sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday said he was worried that the ideology of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi has won and the ideology of the father of the nation has lost.

Addressing a press conference, he said "As per the traditions of Indian democracy, I accept this mandate of people but I am worried about only one thing that today in this country, the ideology of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi won and the ideology of Gandhi lost."

Singh was apparently referring to the hugely controversial statement Thakur made last week that the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse, was a true patriot, a statement over which she was forced to apologise by the party.

He wondered what 'magic wand' did the BJP have to win such a rousing mandate.

"It is very astonishing that in 2014 the campaign slogan was 280-plus and they achieved it. In these elections, their slogan was 300-plus and they achieved it too. What magic wand does BJP have that even before elections they predict the results so accurately?" Singh said.

He also questioned the BJP government's performance on the national security front and said, "In these five years, the number of armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty is the highest ever. Hence it cannot be said that Modi government has a very impressive track record in fighting terrorism."

While replying to a question, Singh also accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government while asserting that the party wwill not succeed in its efforts.

"BJP is still not able to digest that they had lost the Assembly polls. Crores of rupees are being offered to our MLAs to switch loyalties but not even single legislator has switched side, nor would do so in future."

BJP candidate Pragya Thakur on Friday won her maiden Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal by a margin of 3,64,822 lakh votes.

In 2014, Congress leader Alok Sanjar had won by a margin of 3,70,696 votes. (ANI)