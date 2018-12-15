Would focus on farmers, youth: Rajasthan's deputy CM designate Sachin Pilot

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister-designate Sachin Pilot on Friday asserted that the government will priortise issues of farmers and youth soon after taking oath on December 17.

Pilot will be taking oath along with the Chief Minister-designate Ashok Gehlot on December 17.

When asked specifically about their major election promise to waive farmer loans within ten days of coming to power, Pilot said that soon after the swearing-in ceremony their focus would be on farmers and youth of the state.

"People have given us a complete mandate. Whatever promises have been made by Congress in the manifesto, will be fulfilled. After the swearing-in ceremony, our priority will be farmers and youth," Pilot said while talking to media outside governor's house. The name of Gehlot as Chief Minister and Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister was announced on Friday afternoon after more than two days of deliberations. The party leadership seemed to be in a dilemma as to whether hand over the charge in Rajasthan to an old guard like Gehlot or to bring in a young face in form of Pilot. Finally, the party went for a combination of experience and youth by making Gehlot the chief minister and Pilot his deputy. The party had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state on December 11. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the demise of one of the candidates.(ANI)