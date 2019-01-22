Would have been CM if I knew EVM tampering: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, who has been accused of hatching a conspiracy for hacking Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and killing 11 people, on Tuesday refuted all charges and claimed that he would have been the chief minister of the state if he knew how to hack the machines."I do not have a criminal record and I demand a high-level inquiry. If I could tamper with EVM, I would have been Telangana CM. How did Congress win MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan if EVMs were tampered with? Congress leaders committed murders in Telangana and Andhra, I am not like them," said Reddy.Commenting further on the allegations of being involved in the murder of at least 11 people, he said, "A man named Syed Shuja made allegations against me in London yesterday, in front of Congress leader Kapil Sibal, that my friends and I killed 11 people in Hyderabad. It was your government then. Your officers were working at that time, how could I kill 11 people over the (EVM) tampering issue?"Demanding an inquiry into the incident, Reddy said, "I demand a CBI inquiry on this individual named Syed Shuja from central government and Telangana. Is Congress so incompetent that I killed 11 people and nobody got to know? They created a fake scam in the name of Rafale. Now they have come up with a (false) story on EVM tampering. Rahul Gandhi's workers gave Syed Shuja a script and he uttered it out. They are using a third party to level allegations on BJP".Shuja, who is reportedly a cybersecurity expert, had claimed on Monday that he could demonstrate how EVMs used in elections could be tampered.The EC, however, clarified that the EVMs cannot be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous standard operating procedures". (ANI)

