Would have implemented GST after adequate preparation: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the centre, former prime minister Manmohan Singh has said that the Congress would have implemented the goods and services tax after considerable preparation.

Addressing a gathering in Kochi on Friday, Singh said, "GST is an idea, which had the blessings of the Congress. Bt we would have implemented it after due care and adequate preparation."

Earlier also, the former prime minister had trained guns at the centre terming the GST as another "blunder of the Modi government and broken the back of small businesses."

The Congress has been critical of the uniform tax regime ever since it was introduced. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also said that the GST needs structural changes. Addressing a rally in Gujarat, Rahul had said, "The GST is one tax reform not five tax. The centre does not know the meaning of the GST. They made the GST complex. India doesn't want five different types of taxes. There's a need to make structural changes in the GST."