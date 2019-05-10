"Would RSS ever allow Modi to be PM if he was backward by birth?": Mayawati

[India], May 10 (ANI): BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday questioned if RSS would have allowed Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister if he belonged to the backward community and lashed out at him for "laughable and immature" allegations of casteism against the SP-BSP alliance.

The former Uttar Prades chief minister, not for the first time, negated Modi's statement about his caste and said the country knows that Modi "is not OBC by birth".

"When Modi is left with nothing against the SP-BSP alliance, he alleges us of being casteist, it is laughable and immature. How can those who suffered from casteism be casteist? He is not an OBC by birth, the whole country knows. He has not dealt with the caste discriminations. He should not say such things about our alliance," Mayawati said.

The BSP leader accused Modi of "using casteism as a tool to fulfill is political aspirations". "Would RSS ever allow Narendra Modi to become PM if he belonged to backward class by birth? The country knows what RSS did to Kalyan Singh," Mayawati questioned while adding that BJP's loss is "definite" in the Lok Sabha elections. "The kind of language they are using against opposition parties in rallies shows that their loss is definite. That's why they are leveling baseless allegations. The whole country knows that BJP is not going to come to power again. Narendra Modi's dream of becoming Prime Minister again will not be fulfilled," she said. While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh' Azamgarh on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi, in a veiled attack on SP and BSP, said, "The people who have indulged in vote-bank and casteist politics had put India under duress. These people had given an opportunity to Pakistan to get away with a lot of misdeeds with regards to our country. After 2014, the terrorist attacks stopped and how were the terrorists limited to some parts of Jammu and Kashmir." Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party formed a pre-poll alliance in the state, leaving Gandhi bastions Amethi and Raebareli for the Congress. The BSP supremo, who has been a fierce critique of Congress this election, recently made an appeal to people to vote for Congress in Amethi and Raebareli. Voting in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled across all the seven phases, with results on May 23. The state sends 80 lawmakers to the parliament, the highest for a state in the country. (ANI)