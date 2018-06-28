Would support CM Yogi to demolish Taj Mahal: Azam Khan

[India], June 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday stated that the Taj Mahal is a Shiv Temple and that he would support Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in demolishing it.

"Taj Mahal is a Shiv Temple, Yogi Ji and many other people told me this. I am the kind of Muslim who would walk with Yogi Ji and will also get 10-20 thousand other Muslims along to demolish it," Khan told ANI.

In October last year, Khan had stated that along with the Red Fort, Parliament and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Taj Mahal was a symbol of slavery.

In the same month, a controversy was sparked after several youths were caught reciting 'Shiv Chalisa' inside the premises of the Taj Mahal. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar had come out in support of the act, saying that it should not be condemned as there were many signs that show the UNESCO World Heritage Site was originally a Shiv Temple. (ANI)