Wouldn't blink twice before removing minister accused of corruption: Rajnath

[India], Feb. 04 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured that if any minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was caught in corruption charges, then the same would be removed from the cabinet with immediate effect.

Addressing a gathering in the poll-bound state of Tripura, Singh hit at the ruling Communist Party India (Marxist) government in the state and said the chief minister did not have the courage to remove the minister against whom "fingers are raised".

"I want to assure every citizen that if any of our ministers are caught in case of corruption, then we will throw him out of the cabinet like a fly is thrown away from the milk," the union minister said.

The home minister further said political murder was taking place in the state every second day and there was no guarantee of people's safety in the state. Tripura assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 18. The results of all the same will be declared on March 3. The term of the Tripura legislative assemblies is ending on March 14. (ANI)