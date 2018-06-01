Wouldn't have accepted RSS invitation: Yechury

New Delhi: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that he would never have accepted an invitation from RSS if he were in former President Pranab Mukherjee's shoes.

"I don't know why he (Mukherjee) has taken this decision, I can't answer for him. All I can say is that if such an invitation comes to me, I won't go," Yechury said in response to a media query.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent body of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and known for its Hindutva ideology, has invited Mukherjee to address swayamsevaks at the Sangh Shiksha Varg in Nagpur on June 7.

Mukherjee, a Congress stalwart with around half a century in public life, has accepted the invitation, to the dismay of many including his party. It has let loose a frenzy of speculation on why Mukherjee did so and what he is going to speak at the event.