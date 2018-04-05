Wreath-laying ceremony held for jawans killed in Anantnag attack

[India], April 5 (ANI): Wreath-laying ceremony was conducted on Wednesday for the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed when their vehicle met with an accident after being attacked in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony was held for Nisar Ahmad Wani and Reyaz Ahmad Zargar of 164 Battalion in District Police Lines (DPL) Anantnag.

The last rites of the CRPF personnel, whose mortal remains were handed over to their family members, would be conducted shortly.

Yesterday, the CRPF vehicle came under stone pelting by the locals in Hillar Arhama village of Kokernag in Anantnag district. After the attack, the driver lost control and the uncontrolled truck hit the motorcycle of CRPF personnel, which was moving ahead of the truck. In the same incident, three CRPF personnel were also injured. Kashmir Zone police tweeted, "Our heartfelt condolences for CRPF men Riyaz Ahmed Wani and Nissar Ahmed Wani whom we lost in the Kokernag incident today. Police have registered case and investigation on @JmuKmrPolice (sic)". (ANI)