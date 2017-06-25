Wreath laying ceremony of martyr CRPF sub inspector takes place in Srinagar

[India], June 25 (ANI): The wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub inspector Sahab Shukla, who lost his life in a terrorist attack at Srinagar's Pantha Chowk, took place on Sunday.

The mortal remains of the martyr was transported from Delhi to his hometown Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh via helicopter.

It is likely to reach Gorakhpur by 4 p.m.

Sub-Inspector Shukla lost his life and two other jawans were injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle near Pantha Chowk in Srinagar yesterday.

In another such development, with two terrorists holed up inside the Delhi Public School building in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk, restrictions under Section 144 have been imposed from Jammu and Kashmir's Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora. "Restrictions under Sec 144 imposed from Ram Munshi Bagh to Sempora (around Pantha Chowk attack site) with immediate effect," Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner Farooq Ahmad Lone told ANI. (ANI)