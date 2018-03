[India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Wreath laying ceremony of Sapper Amardeep Singh took place on Tuesday.

Amardeep Singh, who had passed away after he was caught in a snow slide on Mar 4, 2018, was a part of the Snow Clearing Team at Pharkian Gali.

However, he was later rescued from Kupwara's Keran village, after being washed away in an avalanche at Pharkian Top. (ANI)