Wreckage of Sukhoi aircraft missing in Assam found in forested area

Image for representation



New Delhi: The wreckage of the missing Sukhoi 30 has been found in a heavy forested area north of Tezpur in Assam after it went missing on May 23. No information on the two pilots in the aircraft as yet.

The Sukhoi-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went missing near the China border after taking off from the Tezpur air base in Assam. Search operations were launched immediately but yielded no substantial information.

The Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft with two pilots on board was on a routine sortie when it went missing on Tuesday morning around 60 km northwest of Tezpur airbase in Assam.

There were reports of adverse weather in the area. China on Wednesday said it had "no information" on the missing jet.