Writer who called PM Modi as 'divider-in-chief' is a Pakistani citizen, says Sambit Patra

[India], May 11 (ANI): BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday said that the article in the TIME magazine depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "divider in chief" was written by a Pakistani as they hate the Prime Minister because of surgical strikes and Balakot air strike on JeM terror camps.

Addressing media persons here, Patra said: "The man who called Prime Minister Modi 'divider in chief' is a Pakistani citizen. They hate Narendra Modi because he did the surgical strikes and Balakot air strike on them."

"Before 2014 Lok Sabha polls, articles were also written against PM Modi and the same thing is happening again," added Patra.

The BJP leader said: "Prime Minister Modi is a unifier as he implemented Good and Services Tax (GST) which unifies 17 taxes."

Hitting out at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the BJP leader said, "Sidhu did not say anything on Sam Pitrod's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots."

"Sidhu has joined hands with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath who is also an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots," he said.

On Thursday, Pitroda had said that "if the 1984 riots happened, they happened. So what."

Patra said: "Sidhu called Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders 'kale angrez.' With this statement, he has insulted the people of India as Modi is loved by the whole India and vice versa."

"Do not boast of your Italian colour. It will fade away after May 23," he said, while hitting out at Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin issue.

Commenting on Sidhu comparing Prime Minister Modi with a bride who only makes noise with bangles but doesn't make enough chapattis, Patra said: "It exposes the sexist mentality of Congress. This is the new India. Women also do other important works." (ANI)