Wrong number can change life in a good way, says acid attack victim's husband

[India], May 24 (ANI): "Did not know a wrong number would change my life," said an elated Rahul Kumar while appreciating the inner beauty of his wife, an acid attack survivor, Lalita Benbansi.

26-six-year-old Lalita had been the victim of an acid attack in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Fate turned fearful for Lalita in 2012 when her cousins threw acid over her due to personal enmity.

Owing to complete face burn, Lalita underwent 17 surgeries. Her treatment will now resume post her wedding.

Lalita and her wedding with her suitor Rahul is no less than a Bollywood story. It happened with a wrong number when the latter dialed the former's number accidentally. The flower of love blossomed between the two and after two months, the couple decided to get married. 27-year-old Rahul works as a CCTV operator in Malad. "I am feeling very happy. I had never thought that I would ever get married. He, even after knowing about the truth, still remained on his decision to marry me," said an overwhelmed Lalita. Rahul, while praising Lalita's inner beauty, said her heart is pure and that is what matters the most. "It had always been my dream to do something different. I knew I would do something good. My mother supported me and my entire family. Didn't know a wrong number would change my life entirely," he said. Saahas foundation, an NGO overseeing Lalita's rehabilitation is excited, as many from the film industry came forward to help the victim. Actor Vivek Oberoi has gifted her an apartment in Thane. Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla prepared Lalita's attire and presented her a wedding necklace. "I wish they stay happy together. He (Rahul) loves her truly. He was telling me that their love story is filmy. It was a wrong number and then they became friends. Now they are starting a new life. Lalita is a strong girl. I met Lalita when we had an awareness programme held by Sahas foundation," said Vivek. The Bollywood actor wished them a good life ahead and so do we! (ANI)