Yamuna Expressway land scam: Villagers attack CBI team in Greater Noida

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Villagers on Saturday beat up a team of Central Bureau of Investigation probing the Rs 126 crore land fraud case linked to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police at Greater Noida, said a CBI team which had gone to Sunpura for investigation was misbehaved with by family members of an accused.

A case has been registered against them and investigation is underway.

There are allegations that some YEIDA officials and private firms purchased some land in 2014 across seven villages of Mathura. But the compensation paid to landowners was much higher than what was defined by the authority for such purchases.

