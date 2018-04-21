Yashwant Sinha quits BJP, says Modi regime undermining democratic institutions

[India], April 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former union cabinet minister Yashwant Sinha announced on Saturday that he is quitting politics and party both, as he felt that democratic institutions in the country were being undermined.

Participating in an event in Patna, Bihar, Sinha said, "Today, I am taking 'sanyas' (retirement) from any kind of party politics. Today, I am ending all ties with the BJP."

The former finance and foreign minister of India said firmly that his over two decade long association and relationship with the BJP has ended, as also his 34 year stint as a politician.

He said that now he would be spending the remainder of his life working for the protection of democracy in India. He said it was painful for him as a citizen of India to see the ongoing impasse in Parliament and the assault on established institutions of legislation and governance, and completely ruled out the possibility of joining another political party "I am not an aspirant for any top post, and I am making it clear here, that I am not at all interested to seek any post," he added. Sinha currently heads 'Rashtra Manch', an apolitical forum that focuses on highlighting and attempting to resolve important issues affecting the lives of the people of the country. Sinha said that he was of the view that democracy in India is "under threat". He said, "The biggest law-enforcing body is in a bad shape. The Parliament has failed to fulfil its responsibility." He accused Prime Minister Modi of reducing the duration of Parliament to campaign for the upcoming Karnataka polls, and added, "It has never happened in any part of the country." Indirectly commenting on the ongoing impasse in the Supreme Court, Sinha said, "One of Supreme Court wings has turned rotten to an extent that it is stinking." (ANI)