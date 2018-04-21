Yashwanth Sinha quits BJP and takes 'sanyas'

[India], April 21 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party leader Yashwanth Sinha on Saturday announced that he is putting an end to his political career.

Breaking all the ties with the party, Sinha slammed the present government for 'influencing' the election commission and investigative agencies in the country

Addressing a manch program along with the other leaders of the BJP including Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwanth said, "Today I am taking 'sanyas' from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP."

He accused the BJP of disrupting the Parliament session to not allow the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion. He further dismissed the claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of accusing the opposition disrupting the Lok Sabha sessions. Sinha said that he is taking this step to save democracy, which he said was "under threat". Earlier on April 12, Prime Minister Modi observed a day-long fast to expose the opposition for disrupting the Parliament during the budget session. Sinha further pointed out that Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan refused to call for voting on the no-confidence motion raised by the opposition that is "amounting to mocking of democracy." He said, "The biggest law-enforcing body is in a bad shape. The Parliament has failed to fulfil its responsibility." While accusing Prime Minister Modi for reducing the duration of Lok Sabha session to campaign for the upcoming Karnataka polls Sinha said, "It has never happened in any part of the country." In a controversial statement, Sinha said, "One of Supreme Court wings has rotten to an extent that it is stinking." He concluded his address while notifying that he will not contest from any political position in the future. Yashwant Sinha had earlier served as the Finance Minister and later the Minister of External Affairs. His son Jayant Sinha is currently serving as the Minister of State for Civil Aviation. (ANI)