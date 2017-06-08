Yasin Bhatkal's harassment plea: Delhi court to hear today

[India] June 8 (ANI): The Patiala House Court will continue the hearing on a plea by Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal alleging physical harassment and human rights violations by Tihar jail authorities.

The reply was sought from Tihar jail authorities.

Bhatkal had alleged in his plea that he had been kept under segregation for four months, due to which he developed several mental and psychological problems.

His application also alleged that he was denied proper medication and quality food, even during Ramzan.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi stought reply from Tihar Jail authorities following the plea of Bhatkal alleging physical harassment and human rights violation by jail authorities. Bhatkal's plea also seeks a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the matter. He has also made corruption charges against the jail authorities. The Patiala House Court earlier this week heard Bhatkal's plea challenging his solitary confinement in a high security cell of the Tihar Jail. The court had on March 7 reserved its order in the plea and was to pass the order on Bhatkal's application on March 25. Tihar Jail authorities in their reply told the court that there was no solitary cell in the jail, and added that Bhatkal was kept under surveillance as there are several cases pending against him. Bhatkal has maintained that he can't be kept in a high security cell as per a Supreme Court ruling. In the application moved by Bhatkal's counsel, it was stated that his client's solitary confinement amounted to a contempt of court. Bhatkal was listed on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Most Wanted list till his arrest on the India-Nepal border in Bihar on August 28, 2013. (ANI)