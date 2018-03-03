Yechury accuses BJP of foul play in Manik Sarkar's constituency

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) polling agents of foul play in Tripura's Dhanpur constituency, previously held by Manik Sarkar.

Yechury revealed that he met with Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat, who assured him of taking action in this regard.

"BJP's polling agents didn't sign on controlling unit, didn't follow procedures and are now demanding re-polling. I met Chief Election Commissioner and he has assured that he will intervene and take action", Yechury said.

Earlier, Yechury accused the BJP of using "muscle and money power" to over through the CPI(M) government in Tripura. The BJP has registered their first win in the northeastern state by winning 35 seats out of 60, while the ruling CPI(M) managed to take 16 seats. As soon as the counting of votes began on Saturday morning, the trends reflected a close fight between the ruling Left and the BJP. As the day progressed, the BJP surged ahead, leaving the CPI(M) behind. The BJP led a massive campaign in Tripura, which had been under the Left rule since 1998. The BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the people for a "poribortan" (change) in their election campaign, across the state. Tripura went to polls on February 18 and recorded nearly 92 percent voting. (ANI)