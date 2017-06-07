Yechury heckled: Left slams RSS for trying to 'intimidate opposition'

[India], June 7 (ANI): With two Hindu Sena activists detained for trying to attack Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today, the party has lashed out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing it of stooping low to intimidate the opposition.

"The Polit Bureau strongly condemns the efforts made by two persons claiming allegiance to an RSS outfit to disrupt a press conference being addressed by General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the end of the two day meeting of the Polit Bureau," the CPI (M) said in a statement.

"This is typical of the RSS methodology of seeking to browbeat and intimidate the opposition. Such tactics will not be allowed to succeed," the statement added. High drama was witnessed at Yechury's press conference, where two Hindu Sena activists were hauled by the police for heckling and allegedly trying to manhandle him. The two men entered the premises of the building where the press conference was going on, and tried to barge in chanting slogans against Yechury and also shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans. However, they were immediately brought down and carted away by the police. Delhi police detained Upendra Kumar and Pawan Kaul at the Mandir Marg Police Station for protesting against the CPI(M) for their article against the Indian Army. Meanwhile, Yechury responded to the attack on Twitter. During the press conference, which went ahead without any interference, Yechury continued to tear into the Centre over the violence in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, where five protesting farmers were killed in alleged gunfire by security forces. (ANI)